Hungary supports Chinese peace plan for Ukraine - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his support for China’s peace plan for the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Speaking about the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister reiterated that "Europe is on the side of war today". According to him, Budapest is the only exception, as it "calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks and supports all international efforts to achieve peace".

"We also support the Chinese peace initiative presented by Xi Jinping," Orban added, later calling China "one of the pillars of the new world order".

As a reminder, on 24 February 2023, China released a document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis". The document, called the Chinese peace plan in the media, consists of 12 points and calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: China promises to refrain from selling weapons to Russia - Macron