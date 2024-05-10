Kaluga reports drone attack on oil refinery. VIDEO

On the night of 10 May, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Kaluga.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

At around 3am, local residents reported that a large-scale fire had broken out in the area of the "Pervyi Zavod" refinery.

"The Kaluga refinery was hit by Ukrainian drones - the fire has been contained, there are no casualties," the Unified Emergency Dispatch Service of the Dzerzhinsky District of Kaluga Region later commented on the situation.

This is not the first drone attack on this refinery. On the night of 15 March, drones already attacked the refinery. Then a fire broke out. The refinery's equipment was damaged.

