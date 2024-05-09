UAVs attacked refinery in Russian Bashkortostan. VIDEO

In Bashkortostan, Russia, drones attacked the Salavatnefteorgsintez oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

For example, after a UAV attack, a fire broke out at the plant.

According to media reports, the drone hit a catalytic cracker. No one was injured in the attack.

The refinery is located 1,300 km from the frontline.

Attacks on Russian refineries

According to Western media reports, diesel prices in Russia have risen by 10% over the past week due to Ukrainian attacks on refineries.

In early May 2024, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Afipsky. A refinery is located there.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Austin said that attacks on Russian oil refineries could affect global energy markets and urged Ukraine to focus on military objectives.

At the same time, Ukraine's Ambassador Markarova said that Ukraine had not received any official messages from the US asking it to stop striking oil refineries in Russia with its weapons.

