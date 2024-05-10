Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: number of victims increased to 2 people. PHOTOS
At 3.20 am on 10 May, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. A fire broke out, there are victims.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.
"A fire broke out in three private houses. Preliminary damage was done to 12 private houses.
Two people were injured: an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman - an acute stress reaction," the statement said.
Syniehubov noted that only civilian infrastructure and residential areas were under attack.
As a reminder, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region
