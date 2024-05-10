ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11076 visitors online
News
4 141 1

Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: number of victims increased to 2 people. PHOTOS

At 3.20 am on 10 May, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. A fire broke out, there are victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

"A fire broke out in three private houses. Preliminary damage was done to 12 private houses.

Two people were injured: an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman - an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

Syniehubov noted that only civilian infrastructure and residential areas were under attack.

As a reminder, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region

See more: Two boys injured in Kharkiv are still in serious condition, doctors are trying to save limb of another. PHOTOS

Ракетний удар по Харкову
10 травня окупанти вчергове вдарили по Харкову
Пошкоджений будинок у Харкові 10 травня
Ракетний удар по Харкову 10 травня
Ракетний удар по Харкову: пожежа у житлових будинках

Author: 

shoot out (12950) Kharkiv (1263)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 