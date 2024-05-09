Two boys injured in Kharkiv are still in serious condition, doctors are trying to save limb of another. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 8 May 2024, at about 01.30 p.m., the occupiers attacked Kharkiv. The shelling of the area on the territory of the educational institution damaged the school building and apartment buildings.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, 7 people were injured in yesterday's strike, including 4 children.

The condition of the affected children:

A 15-year-old patient is in intensive care, stably serious, and has undergone surgical treatment of wounds;

The 14-year-old boy is serious, stable, and has been transferred from the operating room to the intensive care unit:

A 14-year-old patient is in intensive care, the fragments have been removed, surgery has been performed, and doctors are trying to save the limb;

An 8-year-old girl received a superficial injury, the child's condition is moderate. She was discharged for outpatient treatment.

According to Synehubov, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove, and others. The towns of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv, and Lukianets were subjected to aerial attacks.

Also read: Seven people, including 4 children, were injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Kharkiv. Photo report

Thus, on 8 May at 02:45 p.m., the enemy shelled the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling by UMPD D-30, 4 private houses, a hospital, and a car were damaged.







Consequences of the shelling of Bilyi Kolodyazh village

It is also noted that another 113 children with their families were evacuated from certain settlements of Bohodukhiv, Izium, and Kharkiv districts.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 8 May, Russian troops struck Kharkiv. The strike was carried out in the Saltovsky district, on a playground near a sports school where children were