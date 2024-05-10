Air defence forces destroy all enemy drones at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 10 May, Russians attacked Ukraine again with drones. 10 UAVs were launched from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force of AFU.
"As a result of combat operations, units of mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed all ten attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the statement said.
Also at night, the enemy used two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv region.
