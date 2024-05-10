Russians to intensify attacks in coming weeks, according to Western intelligence - CNN

In the next few weeks, Russia will intensify its ground and air attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of the time before US military aid arrives.

CNN reports this with reference to three officials familiar with the intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The sources told the TV channel that Russia is trying to make the most of the time between the US approval of the military aid package and its actual arrival at the front.

Read more: Zelenskyy: As soon as volumes of aid promised by US arrive, we will stop initiative of Russian troops in East

The interlocutors acknowledged that months of delay in approving the aid had resulted in real losses of both people and territory for Ukraine.

Now, according to Western and Ukrainian officials, the Russians are planning a large-scale offensive in early summer.

Watch more: Captured occupier about loss of Russian manpower: "Only 10 people remained from company of 154 people". VIDEO

One US military official, assessing Ukraine's prospects in the coming weeks, even with military aid, told CNN: "The best case scenario is to hold the line."