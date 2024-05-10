Romania has officially declassified general nomenclature of military supplies for Ukraine: list includes TAB-71 armored personnel carriers, APR-40 multiple rocket launcher systems

Official Bucharest published the list of military equipment and weapons transferred to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Defense Express writes about it.

It is noted that the general nomenclature of deliveries that took place as part of military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was made public by the Ambassador of Romania to the United States, Andrii Murau, before the meeting of the head of this country, Klaus Iohannis, with Joseph Biden.

In particular, it became known that Romania delivered to Ukraine not only TAB-71 armored personnel carriers or APR-40 anti-aircraft guns, but also howitzers, 122-mm and 152-mm caliber projectiles, grenade launchers, DShK machine guns, and "a lot of other things."

However, not a single T-72 tank or MiG-29 fighter, which Romania had in storage at the beginning of February 2022 and did not use, was not included in the list.

It will be recalled that the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, is ready to discuss the delivery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

