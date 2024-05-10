USA, together with its partners, helped Ukraine to strengthen protection of digital networks against Russian cyberattacks - Blinken

The United States of America, together with partner countries, has strengthened the protection of digital networks in Ukraine against the background of cyber attacks by the Russian Federation, which have increased significantly since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"When Russia launched a war of aggression, it exposed the country's infrastructure to an onslaught of cyberattacks... We helped them strengthen their networks, move important government data to the cloud, increase the resilience of national communications and other critical infrastructure," the state secretary said.

He emphasized that the US would like to scale the experience of protecting Ukrainian networks around the world, so he announced the National Cyber Security Strategy, which provides for a joint fight with allies against cyber threats. In this context, Blinken noted the essential role of the cyber community as partners in the "technical competition".

"And this is important for promoting a more democratic world where the rule of law is respected, where dictators and aggressors are held accountable," the US Secretary of State added.

We will remind you that the other day Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gavkowski said that the Russian Federation is trying to get access to data on military support to Ukraine.

