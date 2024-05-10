Russia does not show any readiness to end war - USA in OSCE

Russia can and should stop its war against Ukraine at any time, but it shows no willingness to do so.

This was stated by the US Chargé d'affaires at the OSCE Catherine Brooker during the meeting of the Permanent Council of this organization on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia can stop the war, and it can do it at any moment. And it should: it should do it immediately. But it does not show any willingness to do it," Brooker emphasized.

Read more: In 2023, about 90% of Russian microelectronics came from China - US to OSCE

She emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

The American diplomat also raised the topic of Russia's war crimes against Ukrainian children in her speech. She pointed to a UNICEF report, according to which more than 1,957 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured since 2022. However, this figure only includes UN-verified reports and is likely to be much higher.

"Unicef estimates that in the past two years, children living in cities near the front lines of the Russian war have been forced to spend between 3,000 and 5,000 hours hiding underground. This is equivalent to four to seven months spent in a basement, bunker, or pit in land," Brooker said.

Against this background, she pointed out that the United States "proudly supports the OSCE project "Ukraine Support Program" aimed at meeting the psychosocial needs of children."

Read more: USA, together with its partners, helped Ukraine to strengthen protection of digital networks against Russian cyberattacks - Blinken

"The United States is committed to working with Ukraine, the OSCE, and other partners to provide those suffering in Ukraine with the support they need. An entire generation of Ukrainian children is counting on our help," Brooker said.