In 2023, about 90% of Russian microelectronics came from China - US to OSCE

China is not a neutral party in the Russian-Ukrainian war because it is the largest supplier to the Russian defence industry.

This was stated by the acting Deputy Head of the US Mission to the OSCE Tracy Newell at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The DPRK and Iran supply arms to Russia, but the People's Republic of China is the largest supplier to the Russian defence industry," Newell explained.

She stressed that China has supplied Russia with a significant number of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missile technology, as well as materials for the production of rocket fuel. These materials "fill critical gaps in Russian defence production and help revive Russia's defence industrial base".

"In 2023, about 90% of Russian microelectronics came from China. Russia uses it to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft. Almost 70% of Russian imports of machine tools worth about $900 million in the last quarter of 2023 came from China," the diplomat said.

In addition, Beijing is also working with Russia to improve its satellite and other space capabilities for use against Ukraine.

"By engaging in these activities, China cannot claim to be a neutral party in Russia's aggressive war. If China were to stop supporting Russia, it would be difficult for it to sustain its military efforts," said a representative of the US Mission to the OSCE.

She stressed that other countries' support for Russia's war against Ukraine "deserves our close attention and reaction".

