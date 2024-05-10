Cabinet of Ministers to allocate more than UAH 7.1 billion for restoration of power system - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate more than UAH 7 billion to rebuild Ukraine’s power grid, which was damaged by Russian shelling.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"We are making a decision to allocate UAH 7 billion 168 million to rebuild our power system," he said.

According to Shmyhal, these funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid, as well as to better synchronize the power systems of Ukraine and the EU.

The grants for this project were provided by the World Bank Group.

