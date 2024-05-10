Russians shell Nikopol region 15 times with kamikaze drones and artillery: buildings, power lines and gas pipeline damaged. PHOTOS

On May 10, Russian troops fired kamikaze drones and artillery at the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanet, and Myrove communities were attacked.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district. The district center, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. It was restless everywhere during the day. The aggressor fired at the area a dozen and a half times - with kamikaze drones and artillery," Lysak wrote.









According to the RMA, no people were injured, but a private house, a municipal institution, and an outbuilding were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked Nikopol with drones, without casualties. PHOTOS

"Inspection of the affected areas is ongoing. What other damage the enemy has caused is being clarified," Lysak added.

As a reminder, YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko said that the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions have the worst situation with electricity supply due to Russian shelling.