Enemy attacked Nikopol with drones, without casualties. PHOTOS

Since the evening of 9 May, the Russian invaders have attacked Nikopol with five different types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

The attacks set a car on fire and destroyed it, damaged an administrative building, a shop, and non-residential premises at a private enterprise.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

As previously reported, on the morning of 9 May, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol with artillery. As a result of the attack, 2 people were killed and two more were wounded.





