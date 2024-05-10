Biden signs decree to transfer Ukraine $400 million in military aid

On May 10, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a decree allocating $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

As noted in the text of the document, US President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to allocate $400 million for the needs of Ukraine.

This includes the provision of weapons from US Army warehouses, but the White House website does not specify what kind of weapons will be transferred to Ukraine.

It is worth noting that this is the second package of military aid to Ukraine from the United States after the Congress allocated money for it in late April.

US aid after the break

As Politico reported, the package includes:

missiles to the Patriot system,

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles,

Bradley combat vehicles,

Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicles (MRAP),

Javelin anti-tank systems and other ammunition.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that includes nearly $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other U.S. allies. Immediately afterward, the United States announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Prior to this, U.S. aid to Ukraine had been suspended for several months as funding ran out.