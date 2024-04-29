Biden may come to Peace Summit in Switzerland - "servant of people" Merezhko

The parliament does not rule out the possibility that US President Joe Biden will be one of the participants in the first inaugural Peace Summit, scheduled for 15-16 June in Switzerland.

This is stated in a statement by MP, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko, Censor. NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The MP noted that preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland are currently underway. According to him, Ukraine's closest partners will take part in it. He also added that it is important for Ukraine to involve other countries in the Summit, including India and China.

"The work on the preparation of the first inaugural Peace Summit is ongoing, and we can now say for sure that our closest partners will take part in it. It is possible that US President Joe Biden will attend the event. At the same time, it is very important for Ukraine to involve the countries of the global South and the G20 member states, in particular India and China," the politician said in a statement.

According to Merezhko, there is hope that China will be persuaded to participate in the June Peace Summit in Switzerland. The MP noted that this would be "a significant diplomatic victory for Ukraine".

Read more: US Senate votes to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

"Very intensive diplomatic work is currently underway, and there is hope that we will be able to convince China to participate in the Peace Summit. This would be a significant diplomatic victory for Ukraine, as the event should demonstrate the will to peace, the will to stop Russian aggression, and show Putin the isolation of the aggressor country. We need to show that the majority of the world's countries demand peace as soon as possible and the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the politician said.

Merezhko also commented on the European Union's preparation of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

"I hope that this package will address the ban on Russian imports, as well as expand the range of legal entities and individuals subject to economic restrictions. It is very important to stop the Russian military machine, and this requires the introduction of secondary sanctions to help combat Russia's attempts to circumvent the restrictions. In other words, the concept of the sanctions mechanism and sanctions policy needs to be changed," the MP said.

As you know, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit in Switzerland.