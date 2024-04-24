US Senate votes to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The Upper House of the US Congress passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as respond to other US national security challenges.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

The bill to allocate funding to US allies received 79 votes in favour. "Only 17 senators voted against it.

Thus, both houses of the US Congress approved the bill.

To become effective, the bill must be signed by US President Joe Biden.

Read more: U.S. Senate voted for shortened procedure for consideration of legislative aid package for Ukraine

As a reminder, last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to fund assistance to Ukraine. The Congress also supported the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the US for Ukraine and voted to extend anti-Russian sanctions.