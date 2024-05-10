ENG
Occupiers shell Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region: two people killed and two wounded

Two people were killed and two wounded as a result of an enemy attack in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 10, 2024, the occupation forces attacked the town of Chasiv Yar. A 65-year-old mother and her son, 34, were injured by shelling on one of the streets. Residential buildings were also damaged.

The village of Yelyzavetivka in Pokrovsk district also came under the sights of the Russian army, killing two civilians - a 49-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman. The enemy fired at the village with cannon artillery.

Watch more: Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops shelled 3 districts of region, one person was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

As a reminder, the town of Chasiv Yar is almost completely destroyed, but 679 people remain in the town and refuse to evacuate.

shoot out (12950) victims (971) Donetska region (3588)
