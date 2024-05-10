Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops shelled 3 districts of region, one person was injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the territory of Donetsk region 15 times over the last day, resulting in one person being wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Antonivka in the Mariinka district. In Selydove, 7 houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. One person was wounded in Ostrichne of the Kurakhove district.

Kramatorsk district.

In Zarichne of the Lyman district, 4 houses were damaged. The outskirts of the Kostyantynivka district are also under fire.

Bakhmut district.

Russians shelled the Chasiv Yar district, damaging 11 private houses and 2 industrial buildings. In Toretsk, 2 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 300 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 33 children.

