Pentagon announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has revealed the composition of a new defense aid package for Ukraine, approved on May 10.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The package includes equipment that meets "the most pressing needs on the battlefield, including air defense, artillery shells, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said.

The $400 million military aid package includes:

additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems;

additional ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems;

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

equipment for integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems;

additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition;

artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber;

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

M113 armored personnel carriers;

Mine-resistant ambush protection vehicles (MRAP);

trailers for the transportation of heavy equipment

pipe launchers with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high-precision aircraft munitions;

high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

small arms and additional ammunition for small arms and grenades;

explosive ammunition and equipment for clearing obstacles;

coastal and river patrol boats;

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment; and

spare parts, training ammunition, maintenance and other support equipment.

