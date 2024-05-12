Occupiers ban visits to cemeteries in TOT on Memorial Monday - National Resistance Centre

The Russian invaders prohibit residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine from visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday. The occupiers motivate this by security measures, but the real reason is the desire to prevent mass gatherings.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

According to the NRC, the enemy bans any gatherings of the local population due to alleged concern for security, but at the same time, this does not prevent the occupiers from holding events with Russian proxies or ‘elections’.

