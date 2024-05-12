Russia uses DPRK weapons produced in 1970s against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence

North Korean weapons manufactured in the 1970s were supplied to Russia for its war in Ukraine amid deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was stated by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea.

The NIS issued the statement in response to local media reports that 122mm artillery shells manufactured in the North in the 1970s were among the weapons used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

‘The NIS is analysing the relevant circumstance in detail and also continues to monitor the overall military cooperation between North Korea and Russia,’ the intelligence agency said.

The South Korean intelligence service analysed photos published by a Ukrainian photographer last year and found Korean letters, including the word ‘방-122,’ on the missile shells.

Experts said they were most likely 122mm rockets for multiple launch rocket systems.

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said that the DPRK sent about 6,700 containers to Russia after the summit of the two leaders in September, which is enough to accommodate about 3 million 152-mm artillery shells or 500,000 122-mm artillery shells.

As a reminder, North Korea announced on Saturday, 11 May, that it will put a new 240mm multiple launch rocket system into service with the army starting in 2024, expressing hope that this weapon system will enhance the country's artillery combat capabilities.