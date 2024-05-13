OSGT "Khortytsia": It’s too early to talk about occupation of settlements in Kharkiv region - our military have been conducting counter-attacks for three days

In the Kharkiv region, the Defence Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines, conducting firefighting to disrupt the offensive and destroy the Russian occupiers.

He would not confirm DeepState's report that Russians had occupied six settlements in the Kharkiv region. "It is too early to talk about the occupation of settlements. We will not confirm it," Voloshin said during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"There are ongoing hostilities in the border areas and along the state border with Russia. The situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces are doing everything to hold their defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy," he stressed.

Defensive operations are currently underway in Kharkiv region in the area of the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka and border villages.

"Our military have been conducting counterattacks there for almost three days now, defending Ukrainian territory. The enemy is deploying reserves and using significant infantry and armoured vehicles, as well as a large number of drones. The enemy, of course, is developing its actions in two directions - Lyptsi and Vovchansk, expanding the front. And counterattacks continue in the direction of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The enemy is using infantry and equipment," he said.

The Ukrainian defence is deployed and effectively working against the occupiers, and all measures are being taken to counter Russian military attempts to conduct offensive actions and advance deep into the territory of our country.

"Artillery units perform tasks to destroy enemy targets. And where the enemy has managed to advance, our reserves are being deployed. At the moment, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations with assault groups northwest of Lyptsi and is also trying to advance in areas that are separated from the area north of Lyptsi, where Russian troops have tried to achieve some success," Voloshyn said.

The defence forces operate on prepared defensive lines, and fire is used to disrupt the offensive and destroy the enemy who breaks into the defence.

"It was also decided to strengthen our combat units. The main task is to stabilise the front line. According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the number of settlements in the north of the region where active hostilities are taking place has increased. However, our soldiers are trying to hold their positions, and the enemy has not made any significant progress in these areas. The situation is quite difficult, but it is fully controlled by the Defence Forces," he stressed.

The spokesman also clarified information about the situation in Vovchansk. "This is the latest information available. The authorities of Vovchansk denied that the occupants entered the city. There is still shelling and fighting there. The head of the city's military administration, Tamaz Gambarashvili, said that the information about the presence of the occupiers in the city has not been officially confirmed. Our Defence Forces are currently working there," Voloshyn stressed.