Russians shelled Vovchansk 12 times with multiple rocket launchers during day: evacuation of civilians continues. PHOTOS

Vovchansk is under constant shelling by the Russian army. As of 2:00 pm on 11 May, 970 residents of the border settlements in the Kharkiv region were moved to safe places.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

According to law enforcement officials, a number of inhabited border crossings are now virtually uninhabitable. Police are evacuating civilians from Tsyrkuniv, Lipetsk, and Vovchansk territorial communities.

As of 14:00 on 11 May, police had taken 970 people: 299 citizens from the Tsyrkuniv community, 183 from the Lipetsk community, and 441 from the Vovchansk community.

Read more: There are currently no grounds to announce and carry out evacuation from Kharkiv, - Syniehubov

"The evacuation crews of the Kharkiv regional police are working in extremely difficult conditions. The Russians have significantly intensified their bombardment of the frontline areas. As of 12:00 on 11 May 2024, 12 arrivals of guided bombs were recorded in the city of Vovchansk and its surroundings. Other settlements along the border are also under constant artillery, rocket and bomb attacks," the statement said.















Attacks of the Russian army in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that on the morning of 10 May, the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Russian occupation army was striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is no threat to Kharkiv at the moment.

Western media quoted sources as saying that the occupiers planned to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Armed Forces were prepared for such attacks.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also assured that there were no grounds for announcing and carrying out an evacuation from Kharkiv.