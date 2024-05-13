Situation in Kharkiv region is critical, I urge mayors of major cities to allocate aid for soldiers - Butusov

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov appealed to the mayors of major cities to provide assistance to the soldiers defending Kharkiv region.

"I am addressing the mayors of major cities - Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and all other heads of territorial communities. This is an urgent critical situation.

Yes, you are not responsible for this, and military personal income tax has been taken away from your municipal budget revenues. Yes, there are high costs, including for the life support of cities. Yes, dozens of criminal cases have been opened throughout local governments to investigate the purchase of military equipment by cities for our soldiers.

But. The threat to Kharkiv and Vovchansk is a threat to the whole of Ukraine and every major city. The enemy is 30 kilometres away. No one but you will be able to quickly find funds for additional equipment for our soldiers in this area. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office will not provide drones, those who are responsible for this will not decide, and we all understand that only cities and their mayors can act quickly and allocate significant funds," the journalist said.

Butusov called on the heads of the largest cities to provide urgent assistance to the soldiers defending Vovchansk and Kharkiv region, namely:

57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 125th TRO Brigade, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Kraken" unit, and 13th National Guard's "Charter" Brigade.

Soldiers need drones: Mavic-3, Mavic-3T, Autel-4, FPV strike drones, trench EW and ATVs.

"I am asking the mayors to respond and provide additional material assistance to military units to help protect Kharkiv and Vovchansk. The situation is really so acute that we need immediate action and personal attention from local government leaders," he concluded.

