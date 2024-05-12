In Kharkiv region, occupiers created two bridgeheads, in two days they captured about 100 square kilometers of border strip along border - Butusov

The situation with the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region as of 1.00 am on 12 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"Russian troops have established two footholds in Kharkiv region along the border. The depth of the enemy's advance is small, up to 5-6 km, but the Russians have expanded their offensive front. In total, the enemy captured about 100 square kilometers of the border strip along the border in two days," the statement said.

It is noted that the first direction of the enemy's advance near Kharkiv is a ridge of heights near the villages of Lyptsi, Ternove, and Starytsia.

The second direction of the enemy's advance is the city of Vovchansk. The enemy has come directly to the outskirts of Vovchansk, which is about 5 km from the state border.

The intention of the Russian command is obvious:

To restrain our troops and pull back reserves to localize the offensive. To reach the ridge of dominant heights along the border to create a buffer zone to create a foothold for further offensive actions in the Kharkiv area. In the event of a successful advance and consolidation, we will create footholds for an attack in depth, primarily in the direction of Vovchansk, to cover our Kupyansk group.

The enemy is deploying reserves to these areas and using significant infantry and armored vehicles, as well as a significant number of drones.

"Despite this, Russian troops are advancing slowly, and are not trying to break through with large forces in a narrow area. They are creating pressure on a broad front and concentrating forces to attack individual defense nodes where they are organized.

Ukrainian troops are also scattered on a wide front. The situation is difficult, the enemy has the tactical initiative. But our front is getting stronger. There are problems in management and organization at the top command level because not everything has been properly prepared and tested to repel the expected enemy offensive. They are trying to fix everything now," Butusov said.

He added that there is currently no threat of an offensive on Kharkiv. The enemy is far enough away, its forces are limited, and there is no rapid advance. The enemy's further advance depends on how heavy the Russians suffer in this border battle. But the enemy is testing our defenses, and has the ability to maneuver reserves, and the threat should never be underestimated.

On the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers attempted to break through the defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly planned to create a buffer zone and to push the Defence Forces back 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions. The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.