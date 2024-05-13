Spain is preparing new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include Leopard 2, artillery shells and armored personnel carriers - El Pais. LIST

The preparation of new military aid to Ukraine from Spain may be completed by June 30.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to El Pais.

Sources of the publication note that the aid package will include:

large-caliber artillery ammunition;

light and heavy machine guns;

protected wheeled logistics vehicles;

armored infantry vehicles;

anti-tank weapons and shells for field artillery;

the first 10 battle tanks from a batch of 19 restored Leopard 2 A4s.

Read more: Germany to hand over IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine this month - Ambassador Jäger

It is noted that Spanish companies will supply anti-aircraft surveillance systems and remote weapons stations to protect against drones.

Aid through NATO

According to the newspaper's sources, Spain's military aid to Ukraine is likely to be channeled through NATO.

At the summit scheduled for July 9-11 in Washington on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Alliance, "more effective mechanisms" will be approved to channel future military assistance to Ukraine.

The sources add that the idea is that NATO itself will coordinate supplies from different countries, replacing the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format).

Read more: Ministry of Defence: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace