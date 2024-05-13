Ukraine’s accession to EU cannot be just promise and last forever - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called for speeding up the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

He said this during the oath-taking ceremony for four new ministers of the Polish government, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘The EU opened its gates to us 20 years ago through our accession to the EU. Let's do the same, let's do everything possible to open these gates for Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans, so that this is not a process of accession that lasts forever, so that it is not just promises, but that these countries really end up in the EU,’ the Polish president said.

Duda reminded that he would like to see two important summits held during the Polish EU presidency in the first half of next year: EU-US and EU-Ukraine, which is connected with the EU's support for Kyiv in the issues of Russian aggression and Ukraine's membership in the EU.

‘I hope that the EU-Ukraine summit can be organised around the anniversary of the Russian attack to highlight our European resistance against Russian imperialism and to send a signal that the EU will do everything possible to slow down this imperialism,’ he concluded.

