Evacuation from Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region is underway due to significant intensification of shelling
The Sumy RMA is carrying out early voluntary evacuations from Bilopillia and Vorozhba, settlements where the number of attacks has increased significantly.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the relevant order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh.
"We have to protect our population. This is our main task set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is not a forced evacuation, but a voluntary evacuation in advance from those settlements where the number of attacks has significantly increased," said Volodymyr Artiukh during a staff meeting.
Evacuation notifications continue in the communities.
The RMA noted that residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, especially families with children, who wish to evacuate, should contact the starostas and heads of communities. The evacuated population will be accommodated in the region.
As a reminder, on 11 and 12 May, the Russians launched missile attacks on the suburbs of Sumy.
