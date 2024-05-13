Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine Barhylevych on Kharkiv direction: If reserves were not prepared over past two months, situation would have been much worse

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Anatolii Barhylevych, commented on the situation regarding the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

"The situation in the combat areas remains difficult. The enemy is actively attacking our units in several directions to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The defence forces are doing everything possible to deplete the enemy's offensive potential," the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces said.

In support of this, Barhylevych stressed that over the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered record losses for the entire duration of the war - 1,740 people, 31 tanks and a lot of other equipment.

According to the general, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are trying to advance in small groups and are concentrating their forces north of Vovchansk to storm the city.

"This morning the enemy became more active in the area of Vovchansk. There are combat engagements. Defence forces are destroying the enemy on the outskirts of the city. We are responding quickly to the movement of enemy troops and deploying reserves. If the reserves had not been trained over the past two months, the situation would have been much worse," the general stressed.

According to Barhylevych, the General Staff has allocated the required number of firepower and organized their appropriate deployment.

"We have to understand that no matter how many reserves we have prepared, there are still more Russians. Therefore, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have been fighting in conditions of their numerical superiority. However, we are doing everything possible and impossible to stop their advance, inflict as many casualties as possible on the enemy and seize the initiative," the Chief of the General Staff stressed.

