Two people died as result of shelling by occupants of Vovchansk community in Kharkiv region

Today, on 14 May, Russians shelled the Vovchansk community of Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. Two local residents were killed in the city of Vovchansk and the village of Hatyshche.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, at 11:55 a.m., Russians shelled the city of Vovchansk, killing an 80-year-old woman. A private house caught fire.

In the village of Hatyshche, an 83-year-old civilian died as a result of shrapnel wounds.

Syniehubov noted that the occupants continue to use all types of weapons against civilians.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had intensified shelling of the Vovchansk community. Over the course of several days, 22 GABs were dropped in the direction of Vovchansk.

The situation in Vovchansk

On 13 May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Defence Forces had pushed the Russians back from Vovchansk.

As of 14 May, measures to comb through the city's buildings in Vovchansk continue. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this area over the past day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.