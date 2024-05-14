Idea of sending troops to Ukraine has not gone any further at level of Estonia or EU - Defense Minister Pevkur

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said that the idea of sending Estonian soldiers to Ukraine has not gone any further at the level of Estonia or the European Union.

According to him, the Estonian government has not had any specific discussion of this possibility.

"There is nothing new here. When France came up with the idea of thinking about whether Europe and the allies could do something more, this idea was mentioned in various discussions, but it did not go any further because there was no clear understanding among the allies of what this could bring," Pevkur said.

Earlier, the American publication Breaking Defence, citing Madis Roll, security adviser to Estonian President Alar Karis, stated that the Estonian government was seriously discussing the possibility of sending Estonian soldiers to Ukraine.

"I think that they (Breaking Defence - ed.) may have given an overly bold interpretation of Madis Roll's words. There is definitely no such initiative on the part of Estonia, and Estonia is definitely not going to do anything on its own," the Estonian defence minister added.

Currently, Estonia's priority is to send ammunition to Ukraine and train Ukrainian soldiers in other countries, Pevkur added,

