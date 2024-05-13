Advisor to President of Estonia Roll: We are seriously discussing sending troops to western Ukraine

National Security Adviser to the President of Estonia Madis Roll claims that the Estonian government is "seriously" discussing the possibility of sending troops to western Ukraine to help Kyiv free up reserves to send to the front.

Roll said this in an interview with the Breaking Defense portal, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to an adviser to the Estonian president, the government is currently analysing the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine and would prefer to do so as part of a full NATO mission "to demonstrate greater united strength and resolve".

"Discussions are ongoing. We have to look at all the possibilities. We should not limit our thinking on what we can do," he said.

Roll emphasized that Estonia is potentially ready to send troops to western Ukraine as part of a smaller coalition, but it is "possible" that NATO members who are currently opposed to such a step will "eventually" change their minds.

As a reminder, French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly stated that it is possible to send French troops to Ukraine. He allows for this option if the Russians break through the defense line in Ukraine and Kyiv requests it.