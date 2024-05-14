Ukraine and Luxembourg start negotiations on security agreement

Ukraine and Luxembourg start bilateral negotiations on an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden agreed to start working on the document during a telephone conversation the day before.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was conducted by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

‘We are grateful to Luxembourg for its continued support and leadership, in particular in such issues as co-chairing the IT coalition, military assistance, and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. I am convinced that all this will be reflected in our security agreement,’ Zhovkva said.

The President's Office reported that the parties had thoroughly studied the text of the draft agreement, discussed the content of certain provisions and agreed on further steps. As a result of the first round, they noted significant progress towards signing the document.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral agreements with Latvia, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland.