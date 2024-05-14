Over last day, 130 combat engagements took place, enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction mostly - AFU General Staff

Over the past day, 130 combat engagements took place. The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, with the support of aviation, is intensively attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 74 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Russian occupants continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Sumy region. Today, the invaders conducted an air strike near Dmytrivka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the number of hostile attacks increased to 14. Combat actions took place in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Neskuchne. The occupants' losses in the area over the last day amounted to about 120 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector, 20 combat engagements were recorded, in particular in the areas of Syinkivka, Berestove and Miasozharivka.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Enemy continues offensive, most active in Pokrovsk direction, fighting on outskirts of Vovchansk

In the Siverskyi direction, Russian troops carried out nine attacks near Spirne, Ivan-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy became more active. The number of hostile attacks increased significantly to 21.

The intensity of hostilities remains high in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy continues to carry out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne. He used combat aircraft 16 times. They also use anti-aircraft guns. In total, 40 occupants' attacks on Ukrainian positions took place in this direction today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Soloviove.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

Read more: Two volunteers disappeared in Vovchansk, could have been shot by occupiers - Kharkiv police

In the Pridniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders 5 times near Krynky, without success.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Lyman, Toretsk, Vremivka, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

‘The defence forces are adequately responding to the actions of the invaders, taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation,’ the statement said.