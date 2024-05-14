Two volunteers disappeared in Vovchansk, could have been shot by occupiers - Kharkiv police

Two volunteers went missing in the city of Vovchansk, in the northern Kharkiv region. According to preliminary police reports, they were shot at by Russian invaders.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the volunteers drove to Vovchansk in their own car to evacuate a local family. However, they never reached their destination - the volunteers disappeared on the way.

According to Bolvinov, the police are already investigating the case. According to preliminary information, the men were shot by Russian invaders.

‘We are already investigating the case, but unfortunately, according to preliminary information and witnesses, the men were shot by the Russian military. One of them is probably wounded, the other one did not survive,’ the National Police representative said in a statement.

In addition, the police officer said that a 19-year-old witness in the case also became a victim of the occupiers. He came to Vovchansk to his grandmother's house to help his family get out of the city.

‘While they were packing, armed Russian soldiers broke into the house, stripped the boy naked and threw him into the basement. He tried to escape, and then they opened fire on him. He miraculously survived, but the Russians threatened to kill him and locked him in again. He was able to get out only at night, after the military left the house,’ Bolvinov said.

The National Police representative added that both the young man and his grandmother are now safe - they were evacuated in time.

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partially succeeded in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

As of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the General Staff reported that as a result of intense enemy fire, namely air strikes using 10 KABs, on our units, to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, positions were changed near the village of Lukiantsi. Also, according to the General Staff, measures to comb through the urban areas in Vovchansk are ongoing. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this area over the last day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.