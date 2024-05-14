Three occupiers were directly hit by mine. VIDEO

A mine fired by Ukrainian soldiers killed three Russian occupiers during a battle in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a well-aimed mortar shot by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Vovchansk direction, Kharkiv region. A small infantry group of three occupiers "have a run of luck" in the form of a direct hit from a mortar. This happens quite rarely. The work of the Ukrainian border guards with comrades in arms from the SOF," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

To recap, the General Staff reported that the greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. In particular, Russian troops intensified shelling of the Vovchansk community. Over the past few days, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped in the direction of Vovchansk.

The situation in Vovchansk

On 13 May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Defence Forces had pushed the Russians back from Vovchansk.

As of 14 May, mop- up of urban areas in Vovchansk continues. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this sector over the last day amounted to 4 people and 5 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

