NPC Ukrenergo introduces controlled emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine

On 14 May 3 21:00 to 00:00, controlled emergency power outages will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the telegram channel of NPC Ukrenergo.

"The reason is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian shelling and increased consumption due to the cold snap," the company said.

They add that tomorrow, 15 May, power curtailment schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout the day - from 00:00 to 24:00.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that power outages for household consumers are likely in the summer, and a significant deficit in the power system is forecast for the next heating season.

