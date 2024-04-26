ENG
Cabinet of Ministers extended electricity tariffs for month without increase

Today, on April 26, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to extend the preferential price of UAH 2.64 per kilowatt for electricity for households until May 31.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers had already approved a resolution that preserves the preferential gas price for heat and hot water suppliers to the population until the end of summer. In addition, the Prime Minister noted that this week Naftogaz extended the preferential gas price for households - UAH 7.96 per cubic meter.

"Today, the Government has decided to extend the preferential electricity price for households. It will be UAH 2.64 per kilowatt. We are leaving this price unchanged. The regulation on the imposition of special obligations on electricity market participants will be extended until May 31," said Shmyhal.

Earlier, the Energy Ministry said it had no plans to raise electricity tariffs.

