In summer, power outages are possible for household consumers, and significant deficit in energy system is predicted during next heating season - Ministry of Energy

With the arrival of high temperatures, the Ukrainian energy system will face another difficult period. The upcoming heating season will also be difficult.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said this during a telethon.

She noted that the next difficult period for the Ukrainian energy system should be expected in the summer when high temperatures begin and consumers will actively use air conditioners.

"And this is, of course, the next heating season, which is a priority for us now. Given the damage caused by Russian shelling, a significant deficit is expected during the next heating season. Therefore, there may be power cuts for household consumers," emphasized Hrynchuk.

As a reminder, on the night of 8 May, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.

