On morning of May 15, controlled emergency shutdowns will be applied throughout Ukraine - "Ukrenergo"

On 15 May, starting from 6.40 a.m., Ukrenergo’s Control Centre applied controlled emergency outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

It is noted that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

"The reason is an increase in the electricity deficit due to increased consumption due to the cold snap amid the effects of Russian shelling. Also today power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers," Ukrenergo said.

As a reminder, on 14 May, from 09:00 p.m. to 00:00, controlled emergency power outages were introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a significant shortage of electricity in the system.

Read also on Censor.NET: Approximately 10 percent of consumers will be disconnected by the end of the day, - Director of NPC Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi