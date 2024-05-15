Emergency blackouts in Kyiv and regions are cancelled - DTEK

In the morning, emergency power cuts were cancelled in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, DTEK reported this.

"Emergency blackouts have been cancelled. As of 09:00 a.m., emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been cancelled," the statement said.

Power engineers are now returning electricity to all homes.

Power outages in Ukraine

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that since the morning of 15 May, controlled emergency blackouts have been applied throughout Ukraine.

Read more: Russian troops attacked 3 TPP of DTEK, equipment was damaged