ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10600 visitors online
News
3 219 7

Emergency blackouts in Kyiv and regions are cancelled - DTEK

Екстрені відключення світла скасували

In the morning, emergency power cuts were cancelled in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, DTEK reported this.

"Emergency blackouts have been cancelled. As of 09:00 a.m., emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been cancelled," the statement said.

Power engineers are now returning electricity to all homes.

Power outages in Ukraine

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that since the morning of 15 May, controlled emergency blackouts have been applied throughout Ukraine.

Read more: Russian troops attacked 3 TPP of DTEK, equipment was damaged

Author: 

electric power (463) DTEK (90) energy outages (164)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 