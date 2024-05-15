Georgia will take part in Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy after talks with President Zurabishvili

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Georgian colleague Salome Zurabishvili.

The head of state announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

"I had a telephone conversation with the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili. I thanked her for confirming participation in the inaugural Peace Summit. Only a just peace in Ukraine will provide security and stability to our common region," the message reads.

At the same time, the leader of Georgia said that she thanked Zelenskyi for his solidarity and steadfast support of the Georgian people.

"Our common future is in Europe!" - she added.

