ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4043 visitors online
News
1 193 11

Security agreement between Ukraine and USA can be signed in few weeks, - Blinken

блінкен

The United States and Ukraine could sign a bilateral security agreement within weeks.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, the "hard work" on the agreement has already been completed.

Blinken also did not rule out a meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Biden during the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Security agreement with the USA

Earlier, Anthony Blinken said that a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would provide for military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.

Watch more: Ukraine is preparing seven new bilateral security agreements - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Author: 

agreement (177) USA (5205) Blinken (285)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 