Security agreement between Ukraine and USA can be signed in few weeks, - Blinken

The United States and Ukraine could sign a bilateral security agreement within weeks.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, the "hard work" on the agreement has already been completed.

Blinken also did not rule out a meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Biden during the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Security agreement with the USA

Earlier, Anthony Blinken said that a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine would provide for military assistance in various areas and help it move closer to NATO membership.

