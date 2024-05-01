Ukraine is preparing seven new bilateral security agreements - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine is preparing to sign seven bilateral security agreements.

We are preparing seven new security documents for our country - bilateral security agreements. In particular, the security agreement with the United States. Weapons, finance, political cooperation - today I worked with the team on the specific details of these documents, and some of them already have preliminary text of agreements. Each of them will support us this year and in the years to come - the security architecture for the time until we join NATO. We are adding more opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with our partners to the draft agreements. It is clear that a special priority is given to everything that will provide more protection against Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the teams of Ukraine and the United States began working on a particular text of the bilateral security agreement.

