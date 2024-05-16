Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again - RMA

On the night of 16 May, Russians shelled Kharkiv once again.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!" he said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 15 May, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv's residential infrastructure and injured two civilians.

