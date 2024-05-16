There was air raid alert in Kyiv and number of regions. Air Force warned of missile in direction of Poltava region
On the morning of May 16, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.
As of 8.21 a.m., the current alarm map is as follows:
According to the Air Force, the alert was issued due to a ballistic threat.
The Air Force also informs about a missile from the east towards the Poltava region.
