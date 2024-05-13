For second time in day, air alert is on in Ukraine due to take-off of enemy MiG-31K
On 13 May, for the second time in a day, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
‘Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region),’ the statement said.
