For second time in day, air alert is on in Ukraine due to take-off of enemy MiG-31K

On 13 May, for the second time in a day, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K take-off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region),’ the statement said.

