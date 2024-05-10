Czech Republic handed over first F-16 fighter simulator to Ukraine. VIDEO

The Czech Republic handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to one of its tactical aviation brigades.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

Its main module is currently being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists.

F-16 for Ukraine

Earlier, Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s in the summer.

Belgium has announced that it will accelerate its efforts to deliver F-16s to Ukraine as early as 2024.

Pentagon chief Austin said in April that the first F-16s would start arriving in Ukraine with trained pilots in 2024.

The Netherlands will start sending F-16s to Ukraine in autumn 2024.

