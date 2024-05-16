Wilders, new Dutch government led by far-right, promises to continue military support for Ukraine

The new government coalition in the Netherlands, led by Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV), has announced that it will continue to provide political and military assistance to Ukraine.

The coalition agreement, published on Thursday, May 16, states that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine "politically, militarily, financially and morally against Russian aggression."

At the same time, the coalition will also make it legally binding to spend at least 2% of the Netherlands' GDP on defense in accordance with agreements with NATO.

It should be noted that the coalition government includes the right-wing populist Freedom Party, headed by Geert Wilders.

He has previously condemned Russia's aggression and called Vladimir Putin a dictator. At the same time, Wilders said that the Netherlands could reconsider its approach to providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"A regulation to abandon the European asylum and migration policy will be submitted to the European Commission as soon as possible," the coalition's pact says.

Wilders noted that this would make the Netherlands "less attractive to asylum seekers."

"People from Africa and the Middle East will start to think that they will be better off elsewhere," added the leader of the far-right PVV party.

